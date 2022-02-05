Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic post about 'mistakes' after ex Tristan Thompson's apology

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic quote about how "we wish we had never done" some things in life, almost a month after Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, who has been known to express her thoughts and feelings through inspirational quotes, on Friday, shared an Instagram Story.

It read, "In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But they all make us who we are, and in the end, they shape every detail about us."

"If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn't be the person we are," the message continued.

She then gave encouragement to embrace the mistakes and enjoy life without regrets by adding, "So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories. But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going."

As per E! News, this post from Khloe comes more than a month after Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses.

He also issued a public apology to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

In a statement released on January 3, Tristan said, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter True, had reconciled in 2020 but later split last spring.

In June, after news of their breakup surfaced, a source told E! News that Khloe ended things with the NBA star because she "felt too betrayed by him."

Tristan, for his part, has mostly kept a low profile amid the paternity scandal. Late last month, he shared a cryptic quote reading, "Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness."

"Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential... Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset," he added.

With inputs from ANI

