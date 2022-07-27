Khushalii Kumar reveals she sustained injury during 'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke' song shoot

Khushalii Kumar who will be seen in the much-hyped song 'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke' by T-Series has recently revealed that she injured herself on the sets of the song while shooting for the same.

The heartbreak anthem of the year is anticipated to be a visual treat for the audiences. Khushalii is believed to have learnt jet skiing for this particular track to add a feel of authentication. But while shooting for the same, she also injured herself badly but kept the show going on.

Khushalii shared about getting injured while jet skiing," I suggested the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity. While shooting for it I fell of the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it."

'Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke' song features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhatt and Vardhan Puri in the lead. The song has been directed by Mohan and the vocal is by B Praak. The music and lyrics are by Rochak Kohli and Rashmi Virag.

The song was released few hours ago by T-series on their Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "Love always finds its way! Listen to #DhokePyaarKe and dive into the heart-wrenching yet beautiful tale of love! Song out, tune in now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgd5mIVDpil/

Khushalii made her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhokha Round D Corner'movie alongside R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar. The film was helmed by Kookie Gulati.

She was also seen in music videos including 'Mainu Ishq Da', 'Highway Star', 'Raat Kamaal Hai', 'Mere Papa', and 'Ek Yaad Purani'.

And was seen in singer Jubin Nautiyal romantic song, titled 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', which's shot amidst the scenic locales of Leh and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor