Khushalii Kumar wraps up shooting for 'Starfish'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Actor Khushalii Kumar on Monday wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Starfish'.

To mark the occasion, Khushalii took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures from the sets of the film.

She captioned the post, "That's a film wrap! Starfish- another movie comes to a wrap.. what a beautiful dive into an amazing & thrilling story. Great cast sailing your way, starring @milindrunning, @ehanbhat @itusharrkhanna @nikhat3628 Finally it's all done, I am a bit sad to part from such gifted people but excited for the release #November24 #SeeYouInTheatres."

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the film stars Khushalii Kumar in the lead, alongside Milind Soman, Ehan Bhatt and Tusharr Khanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Talking abou the film and her character and said, "It's an underwater world and as a genre, a thrilling drama. All I can say is, it was so challenging for me in comparison to my other film characters because this one in particular challenged me both physically and emotionally. I had to be on the best of my athletic abilities as a swimmer and still be in character even under water."

Starfish promises to be a refreshing departure from the ordinary, bringing a dash of thrill, drama, and adventure to the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Khushalii will also be seen in the film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Parth Samthan, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

