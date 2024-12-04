Khushi Kapoor and gang gears up Aaliya Kashyap’s wedding

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actress and true friend Khushi Kapoor is all excited and geared up for the wedding of Aaliya Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Khushi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Aaliya, her to-be husband Shane Gregoire's and many other friends from their pre-wedding festivities. In the image, Shane looked dapper dressed in a white and red kurta, while Aaliya looked every inch a doll dressed in a red suit. Khushi chose to go simple in a powder pink kurta with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Tagging the couple, Khushi captioned the picture: "It has started, Mr. and Mrs."

Aaliyah is a social media influencer and YouTuber. Meanwhile Shane is an entrepreneur in the US. According to reports, has been running his business, Rocket Powered Sound, since the age of 15.

According to media reports, the couple met during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. She also shared that she was the first to swipe right on Shane’s dating app profile.

Last month, Khushi travelled with Aaliyah to celebrate her bachelorette in Phuket, Thailand.

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film “The Archies”, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics.

In the film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Suhana Khan as Veronica and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Next, Khushi Kapoor is set to team up with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in an upcoming romantic drama.

The film was announced earlier this year and is said to be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit “Love Today.” Directed by Advait Chandan, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025.

In addition, she has Dharma Productions’ forthcoming rom-com “Naadaniyaan” in the pipeline. She will share the silver screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in the film.

Reportedly, “Naadaniyaan” is a classic romantic comedy. Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly considering releasing the film on an OTT platform rather than in theatres, as he believes the story’s tone and style are better suited for digital distribution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor