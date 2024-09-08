Khushi Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured beau Vedang Raina and friends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Bollywood's rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made headlines once again with their recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The festive occasion saw the duo enjoying the festival in the company of their close friends Anjini Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor, adding to the buzz surrounding their relationship.

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse of the celebration held at her home.

The photos captured a joyous atmosphere with Khushi and Vedang posing together alongside Anjini Dhawan, the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, and Shanaya Kapoor.

The backdrop featured an intricately decorated idol of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by vibrant flowers, leaves, and decorative bells.

Khushi's Instagram post was accompanied by the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," and a white heart emoji.

Khushi looked radiant in a peach-coloured suit, while Vedang complemented her in a mustard kurta and white pants.

Shanaya Kapoor added a splash of colour in a yellow suit, and Anjini Dhawan dazzled in a white floral ensemble.

Shanaya also shared festive snaps on her own Instagram, extending her wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi with a pink heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🩷 (@shanayakapoor02)

The photos were met with enthusiastic responses from fans, who showered the posts with comments expressing their excitement about the rumoured couple.

The speculation surrounding Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship has been a topic of news ever since they appeared together in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project, 'The Archies'.

Although neither has officially confirmed their romantic involvement, their frequent public appearances together continue to fuel rumours.

Recently, Vedang was approached for comments regarding his dating life, but he remained tight-lipped about the subject.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor