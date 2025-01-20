Khushi Kapoor To Alaya F: Revamping The Wedding Wardrobe Ft. THESE Bollywood Actresses

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna is dripping in a white and gold lehenga, featuring dramatic sleeves. While the stunning lehenga stole the limelight with its intricate details, the 'Pushpa' actress opted for statement jewellery for an extra oomph.

Alaya F

Alaya F dished out major traditional outfit goals in a light pista-green lehenga featuring a white embroidered pattern all over. The actress kept her look simple and donned kundan jewellery to elevate the traditional look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks nothing less than a princess in an ocean-green lehenga featuring heavy embellishments. The off-shoulders and princess-cut neckline accentuate her collarbones, while the fit highlights her curves. Khushi kept her overall look subtle with light jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan defined traditional glamour in a bright purple lehenga with hues of pink, green, and gold. The actress styled her hair in soft curls, accessorised her outfit with matching jewellery, and opted for soft makeup.

Sharvari

Sharvari glittered her way in a golden-white lehenga. The actress opted for a full golden blouse and paired it with a white lehenga, featuring a broad golden border and strips. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised her outfit with contemporary golden jewellery and opted for blush makeup.