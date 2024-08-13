Khushi Kapoor's house turns into a zoo, drops glimpse of furry friends

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actress Khushi Kapoor has shared some heartwarming pictures of her residence 'officially becoming a zoo', with cute glimpses of her furry friends.

The 23-year-old Gen Z actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she has 1.4 million followers, and dropped some snaps of her house.

The picture shows six pet dogs of the Kapoor family taking a dip in the swimming pool. She wrote: "My house has officially become a zoo", followed by a white heart emoji.

Another photo also shows the furry friends enjoying their time splashing in the cold water, beating the summer heat.

Khushi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, and niece of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Her cousins are Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is her half brother.

She made her student acting debut in 2016 with the YouTube short film 'Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar', in which she essayed the role of Pinki Kashyup.In 2020 she made her official debut, with the student short film 'Speak Up', playing Naina.

Khushi made her Hindi film debut in 2023 with teen musical comedy 'The Archies', directed by Zoya Akhtar, who co-produced it with Reema Kagti under Tiger Baby Films, and Sharad Devarajan under Graphic India.

The film is an adaptation of 'The Archies', a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Set in the fictional Anglo-Indian community of Riverdale in 1964 India, Khushi essayed the role of Elizabeth 'Betty' Cooper in the movie. Agastya was seen as Archie, Suhana as Veronica, Vedang as Reggie, Mihir as Jughead, Aditi as Ethel, and Yuvraj as Dilton.

Khushi next has 'Naadaniyaan', and an untitled romantic comedy in the pipeline.

