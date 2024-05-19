Kiara Advani shares glimpses of ‘night to remember’ Cannes look by designer Prabal Gurung
By IANS | Published: May 19, 2024 11:31 AM2024-05-19T11:31:52+5:302024-05-19T11:35:03+5:30
Mumbai, May 19 Actress Kiara Advani looked every inch like a doll in an outfit by New York-based designer Prabal Gurung as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes. She shared a sneak peek into what it took to nail the look for the prestigious event.
Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a motley of pictures from her hotel room.
One picture showed Kiara trying out a neckpiece, while her make-up artiste was seen giving the final touches to her look.
Another image showcased her outfit stylists fixing the large pink bow in the back of her dress.
A photo showed her stepping into the elevator, waving goodbye, and flashing her beautiful smile.
Decoding her look, Kiara looked every inch stunning in an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a big pink bow at the back, paired with black lace gloves. She completed her look with her hair tied in a sleek, high bun.
The actress captioned the images: “A night to remember.”
Kiara was honoured alongside names such as Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, and Salma Abu Deif at the gala.
