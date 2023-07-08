Kiara Advani to Anil Kapoor, celebs extend birthday wishes to Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : On the occasion of veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Kiara Advani shared a picture and wrote, "Happies Birthday my dearest Neetu aunty. Sending you tons of love. Jug Jugg Jeeyo hamesha."

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday. Here's wishing you great health, loads of love and tons of reason to smile, Neetu ji."

Karisma Kapoor shared selfie and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Neetu aunty."

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @neetu54 stay fabulous. Lots of love."

Veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Happiest birthday @neetu54 have an amazing one! Loads of love and huga."

Actor Maniesh Paul shared a picture and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday ma'am. I'm blessed to have shared the screen with you."

Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, "wishing you love and sunshine on your special day. Happy birthday."

Neetu headed to Italy a few days ago and has been exploring the place with her daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu's son and actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined his family for the birthday celebration. During his departure a day before, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mom. Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

The image shows Neetu sitting on a chair. She looked lovely in a red outfit. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the picture.

Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were missing from the party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

