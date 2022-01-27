Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' release postponed

Mumbai, Jan 27 The release date of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D fantasy action-adventure 'Vikrant Rona' has been pushed back.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 24, but taking into account the public health situation, the makers have decided to wait and monitor the situation till it shows signs of improvement.

On Thursday, the makers released an official statement, which read: "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe."

The makers are still mulling over the new release date. As the statement put it: "We understand the wait can be excruciating, but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date when the world will meet its new hero."

Presented by Zee Studios, and directed by Anup Bhandari, the film's star cast features Kichcha Sudeepa along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. 'Vikrant Rona' will be released across five languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

