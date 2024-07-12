Kim and Khloe Kardashian Enjoy Auto Rickshaw Ride in Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding; Watch Video

The buzz surrounding the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant has taken the world by storm. The extravagant event has attracted not only Bollywood but also Hollywood stars, adding to its global appeal. International fashion icon Kim Kardashian and her sister Khole arrived in Mumbai recently to attend the festivities, and they have been making headlines ever since.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, known worldwide for their presence in fashion and entertainment, were seen enjoying a rickshaw ride in Mumbai. Kim shared a video of their unique experience on social media, showcasing their enjoyment of this essential Mumbai mode of transport. They are staying at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and were warmly welcomed with Indian hospitality upon their arrival.

Netizens have had a field day reacting to the Kardashian sisters' rickshaw ride, humorously commenting on the rickshaw puller's perspective and joking about his excitement. The presence of Hollywood celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Mike Tyson, John Cena, and Nick Jonas, among others, has added glamour and international flair to Anant and Radhika's wedding guest list. The wedding celebrations have become a global talking point, reflecting the grandeur and cross-cultural appeal of Indian weddings on the world stage.