Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'

Los Angeles, June 18 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her happiness at the news of sister Kourtney revealing that she is expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Kim congratulated her sister on the exciting news.

The 42-year-old reality star commented on Kourtney and Travis' joint Instagram announcement, sharing a series of emojis.

According to E! Online, "The SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple's Instagram post of June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney's announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"

The couple's latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. While Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

