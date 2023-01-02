Kim Kardashian reveals she has started letting "loose a little bit"

American media personality Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has started to loosen up "a little bit" in her 40s as she has started consuming beverages that she normally doesn't drink.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the Skims founder shared the information on this week's episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The goop Podcast'. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," she said.

Kardashian stated that she was tired of living in constant work mode and wanted to change things up.

"I just feel like I work a lot and I focus ... all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for Skkn," she noted, as per Page Six, adding that she doesn't "feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing."

The beauty mogul continued, "So, my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before."

While Kardashian shared that her drink of choice is tequila, she admitted that she doesn't overindulge. "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila. I have two shots and I'm like, so good. It's been fun," she noted, as per Page Six.

Kim Kardashian is mother to four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

( With inputs from ANI )

