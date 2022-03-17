Kim Kardashian reveals why her boyfriend inked her name on his chest, says "isn't a tattoo, It's a branding"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is the talk of the town now, the celebs made their relationship official after positing some candids on their social media handle. Recently Pete appeared to have an of Kim's name on his chest.

Kim Kardashian in her recent appearance in the Ellen talk show finally opened about the tattoo she said, "He has a few cute tattoos but the Kim one (on his chest) isn't a tattoo. It's a branding." After hearing the Ellen looked a little surprised, later Kim explained her, she said "Let me explain. When he got the first tattoo, I thought it was so cute but like that's what tattooed people do. They get tattoos of what's going on in their lives. He got this because he wanted to do something different. He wanted to get something that he cannot get removed or cover up."

Ellen further asked Kim on what the other tattoos were, to which she said "The branding is my name. The others are cutesy ones. My favourite one is here (pointed to left shoulder) that says 'My girl is a lawyer,' and that one is really cute."

Kim recently got separated from her ex-husband Kayne West. The raper Kayne also accused Pete of breaking up his family.