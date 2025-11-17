Kim Kardashian says her dream to become a lawyer means too much to her to walk away from

Los Angeles, Nov 17 Reality star Kim Kardashian is still determined to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer after her recent failed attempt at the Bar Exam.

She revealed that her dream means too much to her to walk away from, hence she will keep studying and showing up for herself until she finally makes it.

Kim also dropped a video on her IG, giving the netizens an insight into her final two weeks before taking the Bar Exam.

Determined to realize her dream, no matter how much time it takes, she penned, "I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between. (sic)."

"On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there," she concluded.

A proud sister, Khloe Kardashian, also applauded Kim's determination in the comment section, saying, "I am so so so proud of you!!! I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby! (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Kim took the California bar exam on July 29 and July 30, and recently, the SKIMS founder revealed through a social media post that she did not pass the exam.

Kim's post read, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV (sic)."

Reflecting on her journey so far, she added, "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!," Kim concluded.

