Kim Kardashian Seen Using Crutches After Breaking Her Foot Ahead of Christmas Holidays

Ahead of the winter and Christmas holidays, bad news for Kardashian fans: Kim Kardashian is injured and struggling to walk on her feet. The 44-year-old TV actor and Instagram star informed about this in a social media story. She can be seen using crutches to walk. The Skim brand founder shared a photo of her food in a medical boot alongside a pair of crutches: “FML. Broken my foot for the holidays,” she wrote.

However, Kim did not mention how she injured her leg, but the image shows her foot in a boot. It comes a day after she launched a ski collection for her brand, Skims, in collaboration with the North Face.

Also | Check Out: Kim Kardashian Spends Sunny Holiday in Greece.

While fans predict that she injured herself during the recent dirt bike ride, earlier this week, she shared a post riding an e-dirt bike in heels. The 44-year-old model also shared her son's post on social media, celebrating his 9th birthday with heartfelt photos.

“My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics,” she wrote. “I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you.”