Kim Kardashian visited ISKCON Temple during India visit, see pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Global sensation Kim Kardashian recently came to India to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During her maiden visit to the country, she also managed to perform seva at ISKCON Temple with her sister Khloe Kardashian and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

On Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram and shared pictures from her sacred visit to the temple.

In one of the images, Kim can be seen serving food to the children.

"Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls I'm forever grateful," she wrote in the caption.

Both sisters were seen wearing long dresses with a dupatta over their shoulders.

Kim, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, arrived in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations.

The sisters graced the wedding festivities in true Kardashian fashion.

Notably, the American reality TV star Kim chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions.

After making stylish appearance in Manish Malhotra's red saree on the wedding day of Anant and Radhika and Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga at the couple's Aashirwad ceremony, Kim then changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired red attire decked with emerald jewels on Day 2. Created by Gaurav Gupta, the three-piece creation featured a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline.

Kim also had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with other several Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh.

International figures such as singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.

