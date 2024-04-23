Kim Kardashian's Insta followers drop by over 500k post Taylor Swift's latest track

Washington [US], April 23 : Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers dropped after Taylor Swift released her new song "thanK you aIMee." She lost over 500,000 followers since Friday, with many mentioning the song in comments on her posts.

Taylor Swift seems to mention Kim Kardashian in "thanK you aIMee."

Before the album release, Kim had 364.3 million Instagram followers. But after the release, her count dropped to 363.8 million unexpectedly. Comments on her latest post, showing her on vacation with Kourtney and Khloe, are full of references to the new song.

In 2009, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Taylor's VMAs acceptance speech, claiming she didn't deserve her award. Later, in his 2016 song "Famous," Kanye rapped about Taylor, which she objected to, calling it misogynistic.

Kim defended Kanye on her show and posted clips of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor to prove she approved the song. However, another leaked video showed Kim and Kanye not giving Taylor full details about the song. Taylor referenced the incident in her 2017 album "Reputation."

In the meantime, fans are responding to the latest album, featuring 31 tracks, which include mentions of various other celebrities and artists such as Charlie Puth, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, Clara Bow, Stevie Nicks, and Patti Smith.

