Kingdom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Spy Action Drama Online

Kingdom OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu spy action drama Kingdom has made its digital debut today, August 27, on Netflix. The film is available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The Hindi version has been titled Saamrajya. Netflix shared the OTT details on X with a caption that read, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes 🤴🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWHBYavB0q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2025

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released in theatres on July 31. It received mixed reviews but went on to earn Rs 82.02 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 51.65 crore from the Indian net box office.

The film tells the story of Suri, a constable who turns into an undercover spy. He sets out on a mission to Sri Lanka to dismantle a syndicate and to search for his missing brother.

The cast includes Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkitesh V.P, Koushik Mahata, Keshav Deepak and Goparaju Ramana. It is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

According to the reports, the movie also faced protests in Tamil Nadu over its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils. Members of Naam Thamizhar Katchi staged demonstrations outside theatres. The makers later clarified they did not intend to hurt sentiments.