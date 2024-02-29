Kiran Rao Admits She Fully Uses Aamir Khan's Star Power Wherever She Can

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. During the promotional activities of the film, Aamir Khan has been a pillar of strength for Kiran, lending his fame to boost its visibility. Despite their separation, Aamir and Kiran have very candidly spoken about working together in a cordial and supportive manner, and many new details are coming to light about their personal lives.

During a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Kiran Rao confessed that she “shamelessly” uses the actor’s star power to promote her upcoming directorial. She stated that the actor has served as a major pillar of strength for her. Discussing how his fame and popularity has been like a bonus to the entire process, she said, “I fully use his star power wherever I can. I am like ‘You’re here, please stand and give us three pictures.’ Because we have a small film and I really need to do everything I can to tell people, ‘Watch this film coming on March 1; it has been made by Aamir Khan.’ I use him shamelessly.”

Rao recently also attended Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan’s wedding and gracefully posed with the entire family. Talking about how they effortlessly redefine modern family dynamics, Kiran shared, “I guess we didn’t try very hard for it. It’s very natural ‘We are family’ kind of thing. We just don’t think about it so much. It is what it is. This is us. So people, I think find it unusual but we have always all been close and we continue to be. We don’t think that some sort of a social tag defines our real relationships.