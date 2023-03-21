Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19, urges close contacts to get tested

Actress and politician Kirron Kher has now tested positive for Covid-19. She took to her official Twitter account on March 20 to share the news with her fans and followers. In her note, Kirron also asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. For the uninitiated, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Kirron Kher shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. During the period of her first marriage to Gautam Berry, she was known as 'Kiran Berry.' When she married Anupam Kher, she resumed her maiden name and also added her latest husband's surname, being known as 'Kiran Thakar Singh Kher.' In later life, she developed a firm belief in numerology and in 2003 (aged 51), she changed her name from "Kiran" to "Kirron" based on numerological calculations, dropped her maiden names, and came to be known as 'Kirron Kher.'