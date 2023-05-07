Kirti Kulhari flaunts her new hairstyle in latest video, fans react "Ken doll at first glance"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Actor Kirti Kulhari has finally chopped off her long tresses after planning it for one month. On Sunday, the 'Four More Shots Please' actor flaunted her new style and penned a long note about her decision to go short.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti shared a video flaunting her new hairstyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr7yIjFpmrT/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#newendings #newbeginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am , having done it. I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations . Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am , almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything . I have no time to not do what I want to do... and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm , I have felt empowered and nothing short of it . Here I am , making another such choice and living my life #myway."

She also clarified this is not for any role.

Kirti added, "Thank u #avni @happyinthehead for always being my #partnerincrime only love for u ..P.S - no it's for not any role. It's FOR ME.."

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Ken doll at first glance."

Another comment read, "At first glance, I thought it's @ken_doll_dubaiii OMG you looks so alike him."

Another user wrote, "You can literally rock any look."

Meanwhile, Kirti will be seen in 'Khichdi 2'

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia 'Khichdi' was released in the year 2010 and starred Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, and Nimisha Vakharia in the lead roles.

The plot revolved around the Parekh family - Himanshu, Hansa, Babuji, and Praful. It showed an interesting chemistry between Himanshu and his neighbor, Parminder (played by Kirti).

The film was based on the super-hit television show with the same title and was among the most watched shows.

