Kirti Kulhari, Jim Sarbh to headline 'Sach is Life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Actors Kirti Kulhari and Jim Sarbh will be seen sharing screen space in an international project titled 'Sach is Life'.

Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, who is a music video veteran, 'Sach is Life' is based on the real life story of the Munshi family. It will tell the tale of a devoted couple determined to provide their three-year-old son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the life that he rightfully deserves, regardless of his condition, as per Variety.

Kirti, who plays the role of the mother, Daisy Munshi, said she is thrilled to star in the film and feels special that 'Sach is Life' marks her international debut.

"The makers are from the US but it's an Indian story. I'm extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I'll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of," Kriti said in a statement.

'Sach is Life' is likely to go on floors next year around April. The film will be shot in Kashmir, New Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York.

Sarbh described the film as an "extremely heartwarming and inspirational story of resilience, dedication, and belief. Nothing moves me quite like a story of a family coming together to help one of their own achieve their dreams."

Further details about the film are awaited.

