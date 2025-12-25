Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: How Much Did Kapil Sharma’s Starrer Earn on Wednesday? Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continued its steady run at the box office on Day 13 and inched closer to the Rs 15 crore mark in India net collections. The comedy sequel was released on Dec. 12, 2025, and marked the return of Kapil Sharma to the big screen. The film opened to encouraging numbers and has remained consistent despite multiple major releases in theaters. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 18 lakh on Wednesday, which was Day 13 of its theatrical run. With this, the total India net collection reached Rs 12.27 crore.

Day-wise India net box office collection

Day 1 Friday: Rs 1.85 crore

Day 2 Saturday: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 3 Sunday: Rs 2.90 crore

Day 4 Monday: Rs 0.90 crore

Day 5 Tuesday: Rs 1.10 crore

Day 6 Wednesday: Rs 0.85 crore

Day 7 Thursday: Rs 0.75 crore

Day 8 Friday: Rs 0.22 crore

Day 9 Saturday: Rs 0.35 crore

Day 10 Sunday: Rs 0.46 crore

Day 11 Monday: Rs 0.13 crore

Day 12 Tuesday: Rs 0.19 crore

Day 13 Wednesday: Rs 0.18 crore

Total: Rs 12.27 crore

According to the reports, the film has crossed Rs 16 crore worldwide. The India gross stands at Rs 14.42 crore while overseas earnings are Rs 1.75 crore. The total worldwide gross is Rs 16.17 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma as Mohan, a man married to three women belonging to different religions. Hira Warina plays his love interest, Tridha Choudhury essays his Hindu wife Meera, Ayesha Khan portrays his Muslim wife Ruhi, and Parul Gulati is his Christian wife Jenny. The film also features Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh in supporting roles.

The film is directed and written by Anukalp Goswami. It is the second installment of the 2019 comedy hit and blends humour with a chaotic crime twist.