Kishwer Merchant: When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade
By IANS | Published: April 20, 2022 01:45 PM2022-04-20T13:45:02+5:302022-04-20T14:00:15+5:30
Mumbai, April 20 'Bigg Boss 9' fame and popular television actress Kishwer Merchant has joined the cast of romantic thriller show 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. The actress talks about her role of Meera Raichand in the show and making a comeback post her maternity break.
Kishwer shares: "I had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with my son. But now, I feel ready to face the screen once again and I am extremely excited to be a part of 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'."
While throwing light on her role, she adds: "I will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya's (played by Zain Imam) stepmother. When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. I hope the viewers love this new development in the show."
'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' features Zain Imam, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in prominent roles. It airs on Colors.
