KJ Apa, Isabel May bag lead roles in 'The Wonder Twins'

Los Angeles, April 16 New Zealand actor-singer KJ Apa, who is known for his work in 'Riverdale' and '1883' actress Isabel May have been signed for lead roles in the live-action DC comedy, 'The Wonder Twins' for HBO Max.

The plotline for the project is under wraps,reports 'Variety'.

While Apa is set to portray the shapeshifter Zan, May will essaye the role of Jayna, who is known for her talent of transforming into an animal. As per 'Variety', the characters made their debut on 'The All-New Super Friends Hour' from Hanna-Barbera and then appeared in 'The World's Greatest Super Friends', 'Super Friends and Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show'. Both the characters who are from planet Exxor, have been trained by DC superheroes.

'Variety' further states that Adam Sztykiel, who co-wrote 'Black Adam' and 'Rampage', will make his directorial debut on the popular DC comics intellectual property from a script he wrote. Production is set to begin this summer in Atlanta with Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey's Temple Hill taking the onus of production.

