KJo, Angad Bedi shares special birthday wishes for Salman Khan: Happy 60 to this megastar with golden heart

Mumbai, Dec 27 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar and Angad Bedi have shared heartwarming wishes for superstar Salman Khan on his birthday.

On Saturday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of Salman. He wrote on the picture, “Happy 60 to this mega movie star with a golden heart! He was in my first film and will always be grateful to him for agreeing to be a part of it.... Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan”.

Angad also took to his Instagram, and shared a post for Salman as he shared two pictures. The first picture is of the two actors from a social gathering. The 2nd picture is a collage of him and Salman from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the OG!!! The mega Superstar @beingsalmankhan bhai. Upar wala sar dekh kar sardari deta hai”.

Salman is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. Every year, the occasion turns into a festival-like celebration, with admirers gathering outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Social media is flooded with wishes, throwback videos, and tributes highlighting his iconic films, memorable dialogues, and larger-than-life screen presence.

For Salman, the day is often spent in the company of close friends and family, sometimes marked by a quiet celebration and at other times by star-studded parties. Industry colleagues frequently share heartfelt messages, acknowledging his influence, generosity, and unmatched stardom. More than just a birthday, December 27 symbolizes Salman Khan’s enduring legacy in Bollywood, an actor whose charisma, resilience, and mass appeal continue to define him as one of Indian cinema’s biggest cultural icons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Battle of Galwan’, which is based on the 2020 India-China skirmishes in Galwan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor