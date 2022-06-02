KK cremated in Mumbai, family bid him emotional goodbye

Singer KK was laid to rest in Mumbai on June 2. His family and friends from the industry had gathered outside the Versova Hindu cremation ground to bid him a tearful goodbye.His funeral was attended by film industry personalities such as singers Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Vaidya and Papon, directors Kabir Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, lyricist Javed Akhtar, music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant, and others.

KK died on Tuesday, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest, according to news agency PTI. He’d been rushed off-stage immediately after a concert at Kolkata’s indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium, and was brought to his hotel, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, at around 10 pm.Singers Raghav Sachar, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Hariharan and Jaaved Ali paid their respects at KK’s antim darshan on Thursday, ahead of the funeral. KK’s mortal remains were flown to Mumbai on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.