KK Death: Staff at Kolkata concert venue claims fire extinguisher outside hall was leaking

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away in Kolkata. He was 53 years old at the time. The musician is said to have died after becoming ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the city's Nazrul Mancha. He was pronounced dead at the city's CMRI hospital. Now as per a Republic media report, one of the workers at the concert venue has disclosed some shocking details. The report adds, the crowd present at the venue not only caused chaos and mayhem but also shattered two gates. The other five gates were left open due to which, the AC might not have functioned properly.

The worker went on to reveal that the fire extinguisher outside the hall also reported leakage while the performance was happening. Owing to these conditions, the heat escalated, thereby causing the singer to come backstage multiple times to wipe off sweat. The worker further revealed that the singer appeared 'very weak', and the overcrowding seemed to have caused problems for him. He also took a 10-minute break between the event to rest, the worker added.In some of the videos that went viral, the Pal singer was frequently, seen drinking water and pointing to the AC to indicate the increasing heat. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain what caused the death of the renowned singer. The demise of the 53-year old has sent shockwaves across the country with many celebs like Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, and Ranveer Singh offering their condolences.

