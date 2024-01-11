Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor Wants THIS Actress As Her Fashion Stylist

In the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8,' legendary actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the coffee couch for the first time, taking viewers on a journey through Bollywood's golden era. The stars engaged in candid conversations, reminiscing about their experiences in the 70s and unveiling untold stories.

During the rapid-fire segment, host Karan Johar posed intriguing questions to Neetu Kapoor. When asked about her choice for a fashion stylist from the current generation, Neetu promptly named Deepika Padukone. For the role of a fitness coach, she expressed admiration for Anushka Sharma, describing her as exceptionally fit.

The episode also delved into the personal lives of Bollywood's iconic couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The duo, who previously dated during their collaboration in films like 'Bachna Ae Haseeno,' maintained a professional relationship post-breakup, featuring in successful ventures such as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha.' Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in the same year.

Karan Johar touched upon the bygone era when stars received letters written in blood from fans. Zeenat Aman shared her experience, revealing that there were specific individuals designated to handle such peculiar fan interactions. Karan acknowledged the shift in dynamics, noting the absence of such intense fan connections in the present era dominated by social media trolls. Zeenat concurred, emphasizing how stars in their time maintained an aura of mystery as they were not constantly visible, in stark contrast to the pervasive presence of celebrities today.

Reflecting on the past, Neetu Kapoor added, "There was some kind of a mystery we actors had. But today it’s like, they’re all over the place." The episode offered a captivating blend of Bollywood nostalgia and contemporary insights, making it a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts alike.