Koffee with Karan: Ajay Devgn recalls father Veeru Devgn's journey as gangster

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8 witnessed great camrederie between Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The Drishyam actor was asked if he thought his father Veeru Devgan got his dues. Without taking a pause, the actor said, “Eventually.” He then went on to narrate how his dad ran away from his house at a very young age and ended up being spotted by one of the senior action directors of that time.

The actor narrated that his father ran away from his house in old Punjab when he was 13. He came to Mumbai without a train ticket and was even put behind bars. Since he didn’t have any work, he was not able to feed himself. But somehow, a person helped him and asked him to wash his cab every day if he wanted to sleep in it.

He started from there and eventually became a carpenter,” Ajay divulged. He added, “Then he became one of the gangsters in Sion-Koliwada area. He was a carpenter also and there were gang wars. One day a very senior action director Mr. Ravi Khanna was passing by and there was this street fight going on. So, he stopped the car and called my dad after the fight and asked, ‘What do you do?’ and he said 'I’m a carpenter'. So, he said one very good line, ‘Tu ladta acha hai, come and meet me tomorrow’ and made him a fighter. So that’s where he started from,” Ajay said.

Later in the show, Karan also brought up the topic of their rift, mentioning that it was Ajay's graciousness that ultimately restored normalcy between them. Ajay had said he had once considered Karan to be his 'sworn-enemy'. The ace director said, "Whatever the altercation was and it was a misunderstanding and misconception, we didn't speak.Kajol and I didn't speak. I am sure that he must have had a troubled time with his own wife because we are such close friends. But he really was very gracious."

Further Karan talked about how things went back to normal and said, "We were in the same studio and I said 'I want to meet him' because he was there and he agreed to meet me immediately and from the very first meet he said, 'Let's not talk about anything. You're close to Kajol, we are one industry' and it took a minute for us to go back to normalcy."