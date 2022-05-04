Koffee with Karan won't return, Karan Johar announces end of celebrity chat show

Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan , won't be returning on television. The filmmaker penned an emotional note for the same. Today, Karan Johar shared a note on Twitter, where, 'with a heavy heart', he announced that the celebrity chat show is not returning on television. "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic)."

Earlier, an entertainment portal had announced that Koffee With Karan has been renewed for another season, and the host, Karan would begin shooting in May. A source informed the portal, "Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May." The new season of the show was expected to feature celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi amongst others. Koffee With Karan was first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh were some of the celebrities that were a part of the chat show.

