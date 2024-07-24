Kolkata International Film Festival to be held between December 4-12

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 : The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival will be held between December 4-12.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the dates of KIFF at an event.

The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium to observe the death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

She can be seen paying tribute to the actor in the visuals.

CM Banerjee was slated to present Mahanayak awards to film personalities.

Every year, The Kolkata International Film Festival has been organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor