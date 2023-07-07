Korean Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun found dead in washroom

Lee Sang Eun, a renowned Soprano singer, passed away at the age of 46 years. The singer was found dead in the women's washroom right before her performance. According to the police, this tragedy did not look like foul play. However, the autopsy reports have not been shared with the public.

Singer Lee Sang Eun was preparing for a live performance and could not make it to the stage. When the event staff was searching for her as she was not present backstage, they found her in the women's washroom. According to the Gyeongbuk Fire Headquarters, around 8:23 pm on July 6, Lee Sang Eun was found dead in the girls' washroom on the 3rd floor of the Culture and Art Centre in Samnak-dong Gimcheon-si. The Soprano singer was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital through the emergency rescue team; however, she had already left this world.