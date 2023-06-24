Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in green bikini, pics inside

Los Angeles [US], June 24 : American media personality Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant, shared a string of her hot pictures in a green bikini.

The outdoor shots showed The Kardashians star grabbing some shade underneath a blue umbrella and taking a moment to capture her green, two-piece halter top string bikini in another photo.

She shared the family fun day pics alongside the caption, "Sweet Summer," with an array of green fruit emojis.

Kourtney is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

Along with Penelope, she is also a mom to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, People reported.

Barker, 47, meanwhile, is a father to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

'The Kardashians' star made the announcement during Barker's concert with Blink-182 in Los Angeles recently.

As her hubby performed on stage, she held up a poster that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," at the concert.

The reality star's pregnancy comes one year after the couple married in front of friends and family in a lavish wedding in Italy.

