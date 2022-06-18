Kovid Mittal to star in music video 'The Kashmir Song - Khoon Ke Ansoo'

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Kovid Mittal, who was previously seen in 'Awaara Hoon' and 'Labon Se Baarish' is excited to star in upcoming music video 'The Kashmir Song - Khoon Ke Ansoo'

It is sung by singer and music composer Veer Samarth and directed by Krish Joshi.

Kovid says: "I'm sure that this song will set a new benchmark in terms of storytelling and touch the right chords with audiences. It will be an all new experience for the audience to relive the unforgettable moments that took place in Kashmir valley back in 1990."

He continues: "It is a musical story for a cause that will serve as a first-ever heart-melting experience for the audience and get up close with the stories of the struggle and pain the residents of Kashmir went through at that time. It's almost a six minute video song and the team of 'The Kashmir Song' has successfully shown the whole incident in an art form. Our idea was to show the genocide that took place in musical art and convey this through a song."

Mittal also known for featuring in songs like 'Meri Jannat', 'Closed Eyes', 'Tanha' feels the song will make his audience react with a lot of affirmation.

He adds: "It's a story of a guy who returns home in Kashmir after 25 years where he had spent his childhood. Haunted and longing to return to the valley that remained with him forever like a part of his body. He is not an exception. The trauma that still lingers in the minds of people who were made homeless during that phase. It is not a run-of-the-mill song, so I have a lot of expectations from the people that they will react to it with a lot of affirmation."

