KPAC Lalitha's final rites to be held with full state honours

Renowned Malayalam film and stage actor KPAC Lalitha died at the age of 74 on Tuesday. The funeral of the actress will be held today in Wadakkancherry with full state honours.The funeral will take place at her residence in Wadakancherry named ‘Orma’. For the public to pay tribute, the mortal remains of the actor were kept at Layam Koothambalam in Thrippunithura from 8 am to 11.30 am. Following this, the body will be taken to Thrissur and will be kept at Sangeetha Nataka Akademi from 2 pm.

In a career spanning five decades, she starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for the character in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000.She also held the position of the Chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy for five years. Born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam of Alappuzha, the actress had joined K.P.A.C (Kerala People's Arts Club), a prominent drama troop in Kerala. She was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. Siddharth, her son is also a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema.During her last days, KPAC Lalitha was staying with her son Sidharth Bharathan at his house in Thrippunithura.