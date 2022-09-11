Krishna Kaul fulfils his dream by dancing with Bharti Singh on stage

Mumbai, Sep 11 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Krishna Kaul's dream came true after he got a chance to dance with the popular comedian Bharti Singh during an award ceremony.

Krishna and his co-actor Philip performed on the title track of 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and another romantic song 'Aa Zara' from Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer movie 'Murder 2'. Post their dance performance, host Jay Bhanushali asked Krishna to recreate the lifts in the dance with special judge Bharti Singh. While he gave his best to do it perfectly with Bharti, he also adds that "it was a dream come true moment" for him.

He mentions: "I have seen Bharti performing since I was a teenager and I have imagined and manifested dancing with her on stage so many times. Today, that dream came true because I finally got the chance to dance with Bharti and I am really happy about it." On the other hand, Bharti also shares that it would be nice if her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa had seen how beautiful she looked in the performance.

"I really want my husband Haarsh to watch this episode so that he knows how beautiful his wife is," she says. Zee Rishtey Awards will witness performances by Reyhna Pandit, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Aishwarya Khare, Shagun Pandey, Kamya Panjabi and other TV celebs.

