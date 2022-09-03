Krishna Kaul proposes to co-star Mugdha Chaphekar in SRK style

Mumbai, Sep 3 Krishna Kaul, who is part of the daily show 'Kumkum Bhagya' is seen proposing to his co-actor Mugdha Chaphekar in superstar Shah Rukh Khan style on 'Zee Rishtey Awards' and the entire act was part of a game organised by the host and 'BiggABoss 15' fame Jay Bhanushali.

After looking at his performance he praised Kaul saying that his acting style is quite similar to King Khan: "I have heard a lot about your acting skills being similar to Shah Rukh Khan."

The host said that in one of the episodes of 'Kumkum Bhagya' he witnessed him in the SRK avatar and he thought why not to bring the placard for the game where he can act like 'Baadshah' star.

"I brought this placard for this game only for you, because I wanted to see you in your SRK avatar. I have seen you in this avatar multiple times, but today you just nailed it with your performance," he added.

Moreover, Jay also showed some childhood pictures of Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashi Singh, Rohit Suchanti and Mugdha Chaphekar. It becomes quite interesting to notice that Ashi used to have a similar hairstyle in her childhood days like she has in the show 'Meet'. As a child also, she used to keep boy-cut hair and while playing Meet, she had the same hairstyl.

Ashi says: "I had submitted the same picture for Meet's audition."

'Zee Rishtey Awards-Nominations Party' will air on September 4 Zee TV.

