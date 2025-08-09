Kristen Wiig boards Jonah Hill's directorial comedy film 'Cut Off'

Washington DC [US], August 9 : 'Saturday Night Live' alum Kristen Wiig boards the cast of Jonah Hill's starrer comedy film 'Cut Off', reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film is based on wealthy siblings whose parents turn off the money faucet and force their adult kids to support themselves. The project will be directed by Jonah Hill and co-written by Ezra Woods.

Warner Bros studio has carved out a July 17, 2026, release date for the movie.

According to Variety, the news of the film leaked earlier this year when it was reported that 'Cut Off' would receive 10 million USD in California production tax credits, against a budget close to 50 million USD.

The shooting of the movie wil start this fall. Hill will produce via his Strong Baby label with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.

Meanwhile, Wiig is preparing to release the second season of her Apple TV+ comedy 'Palm Royale,' on which she serves as executive producer, reported Variety.

The show earned her a 12th career Emmy nomination, on top of recent recognition for co-writing the original song 'Harper and Will Go West" from the Sundance documentary 'Will & Harper.'

Wiig will also be seen as the arch villain in Universal's hybrid animation family film 'Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie' in September.

As for Jonah Hill, the actor will deliver another feature he directed and produced for Apple Studios: 'Outcome' starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer.

The film follows a sober actor who is blackmailed with incriminating old video footage, seeking to make amends with the people in his life and find the source of the leak, as reported by Variety.

