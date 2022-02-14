Krithi Shetty's look in 'The Warriorr' released

Chennai, Feb 14 The team of director N Lingusamy's bilingual action entertainer, 'The Warriorr', chose to release the first look of actress Krithi Shetty in the film on Valentine's Day.

The first look poster, which has Krithi Shetty riding a two-wheeler, gives away the fact that the actress plays a character called 'Whistle' Mahalakshmi in the film.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film is being presented by Pavan Kumar.

Interestingly, the production house's earlier film, 'Seetimaar', which released in 2021, was an overwhelming success.

'The Warriorr', which has triggered immense interest among fans, will have actor Aadhi Pinisetty playing the role of an antagonist.

Actress Akshara Gowda too is doing an important and interesting character in the film, the music for which is being scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

