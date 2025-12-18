Kriti Kharbanda says ‘all she can think about is “pani puri”,’ expresses love for the snack

Mumbai Dec 18 Actress Kriti Kharbanda is an absolute pani puri lover, and her recent post speaks volumes of the same.

The actress took to her social media account on Thursday to share a video of herself relishing the sweet and sour Indian street snack.

The actress wrote, “This post is dedicated to #panipuri!. I love you. I miss you. Even with a kharab gala, you’re all I can think about. Not #aadhateraaadhamera.”

The actress dressed in blue Indian attire, is seen thoroughly enjoying her ‘Pani Puri session’.

The actress is a regular with sharing fun snippets and food-related posts on her social media account.

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda, in September this year, clocked 9 years in the Bollywood industry.

Marking the milestone with an emotional social media post, Kriti had penned a note expressing gratitude.

She wrote, “Dear Bollywood. We met 9 years ago today. You’ve made me laugh, cry, hustle and grow. You’ve given me memories that will last a lifetime. Here’s to our complicated, beautiful relationship. Bollywood debut: Survival: Dance numbers: Tears, tantrums, triumphs: The heroine feels: 9 years later, I’m still here… and still not done. Thank you for your love and not keeping it a RAAZ.”

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the movie Raaz Reboot opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The actress has also been a part of many other movies, like 'Guest in London', 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', 'Housefull 4', 'Pagalpanti', and '14 Phere'. The actress had received good reviews for her performance in the movie 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

On the personal front, Kriti tied the knot with actor Pulkit Samrat in 2023, after dating for a few years. The couple is often seen sharing adorable photos of them having a good time in life on their social media.

