Kriti Sanon appears at the Red Sea Film Festival, recalls being on set with SRK early in her career

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 5 : Actor Kriti Sanon on Friday attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where she participated in an interactive session.

Kriti reflected on a range of subjects, including her early days in Bollywood, as per Variety.

She won over a packed audience by revisiting a moment from early in her career when she found herself on set with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and felt, in her words, "like a complete newbie who didn't know what was going on."

The anecdote surfaced during the festival's hour-long "In Conversation" session when an audience member mentioned that he had also worked with Khan, prompting Sanon to reflect on her own early experience on the set of Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale."

She described the superstar as "kind and chivalrous," quipping, "Chivalry isn't dead." She continued, "When he speaks to you, he gives you his undivided attention. He's intelligent, he's witty, and he treats everyone on set with respect."

The recollection drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd, which remained highly engaged throughout the session with sporadic bursts of applause.

Kriti opened up about her unexpected entry into the industry, recalling how she went from being a focused engineering student still searching for her passion to trying modelling "just as a hobby," which soon led to TV commercials and, eventually, film offers. "Sometimes life just unfolds," she told the audience. "You only need to stay aware and recognise the opportunity meant for you."

Prior to Kriti, on Thursday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a candid conversation at the prestigious festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor