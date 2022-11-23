Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as she visits old school after 15 years

Mumbai, Nov 23 Kriti Sanon, who is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Bhediya', is in her home city Delhi where she paid a visit to her school, DPS R. K. Puram, and savoured old memories.

The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days. She wrote in the caption, "Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic."

She added: "D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say 'I made it!' #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart."

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today.

Kriti recently also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada', where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti has a strong line-up of films, which include 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath' and 'The Crew'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor