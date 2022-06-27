Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in saree by Falguni Shane Peacock

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time 'Mimi' actor, on Monday, shared a string of posts in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking flawless in the royal-themed pictures.

Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned, "Gold and Glitter" followed by sparkling emojis.

The 'Luka Chupi' actor donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

Looking like a diva, the actor struck an elegant pose, as she can be seen looking downward in a royal-themed background with Persian carpets.

In the second picture, the 31-year-old actor can be seen looking straight into the camera, striking a back pose. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings.

In another picture, the 'Heropanti' actor was seen looking at the camera lens as she carries a little smile on her face and stunned everyone with her amazing looks in the designer embellished saree.

Kriti, opted for a nude makeup look, for her royal traditional look and fans swamped her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

"u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel" a user commented on her pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in 'Ganpath-Part 1' with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Along with this she also has 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor