Kriti Sanon reduces fee after Adipurush failure at box-office

Kriti Sanon has reportedly slashed her fees, and it is claimed that it's the Adipurush effect. The actress has been facing a lot of unnecessary backlash due to her portrayal of Sita in the film. Kriti's mom too had a cryptic post after seeing the negativity around her daughter's film, saying that one shouldn't judge but only see the person's will on why they did what they did. From dialogues to VFX, fans are not happy with the Om Raut directorial, which is based on the epic Ramayana. The makers have also edited and changed dialogues. Kriti shared an update on Instagram and wrote, “Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs150.”

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer has been the talk of the town since its release. The film has been questioned for its authenticity and the representation of facts. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in hit TV show, Ramayan, even called Adipurush 'Hollywood ki cartoon. 'Earlier this week, the makers revised a few objectionable dialogues, and even slashed ticket prices. None of the new changes have helped improve the film’s the performance at the box office. On Friday, the executive director of the Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai, Manoj Desai, said that he had to cancel shows because of poor word-of-mouth. “Viewers have rejected this film. Yesterday, two of our shows were cancelled and today, our matinee shows had to be cancelled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon and we didn’t think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theatres where the film has been released have suffered losses,” he told news agency ANI. Adipurush’s release date was quite well planned, as it doesn’t have any competition at the box office with no big film releasing this week.