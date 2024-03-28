Kriti Sanon reveals her biggest fear: ‘Getting stagnant and typecast’

Mumbai, March 28 Actress Kriti Sanon has talked about what she fears and said that she is afraid of getting typecast and stagnant.

"I actually am scared of getting stagnant. No one should say that I only do these same kinds of films or play the same kind of roles. Getting typecasted is what I am afraid of, because with that people get bored,” said Kriti, who will next be seen in ‘Crew’.

Kriti, who has maintained to enthrall the audience with her work in films such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Mimi' and 'Teri Baaton Main Aesa Uljha Jiya', among many others, said that she gets excited when she plays myriad of characters on screen.

“There is always an excitement when you play a different character or portray a role. But if this same excitement ends, maybe you won't feel like going to work and that boredom always makes me feel afraid," she said.

Kriti will be next seen in 'The Crew', which also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film is all set to release on March 29.

'Crew' tells the story of three friends working as cabin crew.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor