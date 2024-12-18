Kriti Sanon reveals her favourite “shaadi song”

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actress Kriti Sanon, who was spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's marriage, professed her love for “Indian weddings” and revealed that her favourite “shaadi song” is “Oh Ho Ho Ho” by Sukhbir.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing in several Indian outfits from various ceremonies. The actress also shared a picture of herself getting henna done on her hands.

“There’s something about indian weddings and dancing on Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir! What’s your fav shaadi song?” she wrote.

It was earlier this month, when a picture of the actress attending her rumoured beau's relative's wedding surfaced on the internet, adding fuel to the chatter.

Dating rumours of Kriti and Kabir caught fire after their photo from a trip together went viral on social media. The two have neither confirmed or denied the relationship claims.

However, recently, the actress had shared an unseen photo from their vacation to wish Kabir, a UK-based businessman, on his birthday. She captioned the post: "Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive! (sic)."

On the acting front, Kriti is basking in the success of her back-to-back hits including “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, “Crew” and “Do Patti”, which marked her debut as a producer.

The mystery thriller film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Kajol, Kriti in a dual role and Shaheer Sheikh. It was released on Netflix in October 2024.

Earlier this month, Kriti made headlines at IFFI 2024 after she said that the film industry is not alone responsible for nepotism.

A complete outsider, Kriti said, “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you”.

However, the actress made a bold point as she said that Bollywood is alone not responsible for nepotism.

She shared, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let's make a movie with them”.

“So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audiences you will not get there”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor