Kriti Sanon slams reporter for asking about Kartik Aaryan after Shehzada flops at box office

Actress Kriti Sanon recently got miffed at a reporter for asking about Kartik Aaryan as Shehzada flops at the box office. The duo worked together in Bollywood films such as Luka Chuppi (2019), and the recently released Shehzada (2023). The Bhediya star recently attended an award function, where she was nominated for her performance in the 2022 film Bhediya. While she was interacting with the media on the red carpet, a reporter asked her, "What do you like about Kartik the most?” A visibly miffed Kriti then asked the reporter, "Is this the platform to talk about that?”



Shehzada opened at Rs 6 crore which was a low opening for a crowd-puller like Kartik Aaryan. The collection only showed a dip with only Rs 7.55 crore even on Sunday when most films see a good jump. The eight-day collection of Shehzada is around Rs 27.75 crore. This is not even half of what Kartik’s last film – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned at the Box Office in its first week – Rs 92.05 crore. Shehzada released two weeks after Pathaan hit the screens but the film’s business got impacted by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which continues to remain the first choice for the audience even after a month.

