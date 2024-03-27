Kriti wishes Shaheer on his b’day: ‘Can’t wait for people to see your magic' in 'Do Patti’
By IANS | Published: March 27, 2024 09:22 AM2024-03-27T09:22:23+5:302024-03-27T09:25:04+5:30
Mumbai, March 27 Kriti Sanon has the sweetest wish for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who will be seen sharing the screen with the actress-producer in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’.
Kriti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with Shaheer from what seems like the film set. In the picture, the two are looking into the camera as they pose for a selfie and smile.
“Happiest birthday @Shaheesheikh Hope this year is everything that your heart wants it to be. Can’t wait for people to see your magic in ‘#DoPatti’,” she wrote as the caption.
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. It tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.
